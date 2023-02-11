Chandigarh mayor criticises administration for discontinuing registration of non-electric two-wheelers, warns of protests

Chandigarh mayor and BJP leader Anup Gupta Saturday criticised the administration’s decision to cease the registration of non-electric two-wheelers in the city. He said, “Who made this impractical decision?” and added that they will take to the streets if the decision was not taken back. Registration for non-electric two-wheelers has been stopped with effect from February 10.

“There is no such rule in the entire country. How can Chandigarh pass such orders? I don’t understand who took this impractical decision. How can they stop freedom of trade? Yes, they can promote electric vehicles by offering incentives but not make them mandatory by forcing people to buy only electric vehicles. Can a common man purchase a Rs 1.5 lakh two-wheeler and is the administration paying for it?” he said.

Gupta added, “If the issue is not deliberated further, I along with the dealers will take to the streets to protest… they should tell the manufacturers to increase the production, they can’t force a common man to buy an EV. I know this because I myself have an automobile agency. Can they stop this freedom of trade? I am with the traders/dealers and will take to the streets to protest.”

Two-wheeler registrations since 2018 . As many as 28,053 fuel-based two-wheelers were registered in 2018 as against 29 electric two-wheelers, while 25,824 fuel-based two-wheelers and only 18 EV two-wheelers were registered in 2019.

In 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the registration figure dropped to 14,958 for fuel-based two-wheelers and 11 for electric two-wheelers. About 16,199 non-electric two-wheelers and 120 electric two-wheelers got registered in 2021.

The number of registrations for electric two-wheelers rose to 795 in 2022. The year also saw 20,802 fuel-based two-wheelers getting registered.

In 2023, as many as 1,698 non-electric two-wheelers and 134 electric two-wheelers have been registered till now, according to the RLA.

23 charging stations

Twenty-three charging stations have been set up across Chandigarh till now. In the first phase, the work order for 37 charging stations was given. The work order for 44 more charging stations has been allotted and the deadline to set those up has been fixed as May 15.

The Chandigarh administration has a target of setting up 100 charging stations for e-vehicles in two years.

241 applied for subsidy post-September 2022

A total of 241 applications to avail of subsidy for buying e-vehicles were received by the Department of Environment after September 2022. Of this, 66 were four four-wheelers, 169 were for two-wheelers and six were for three-wheelers. The department has provided a collective incentive of Rs 1,64,81,127, of which Rs 48,00,063 was given as an early bird incentive.

Debendra Dalai, the director of the Department of Environment Chandigarh, said that the subsidy and the early bird incentive have been released to 221 beneficiaries.

“In order to encourage people to use electric vehicles, the Chandigarh administration has asked the department to release the subsidy or the early bird incentive within 15 days of receiving the application…” he said.