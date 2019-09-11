Chandigarh mayor chairs ward meeting with one councillor, others absent

In an unprecedented event, only one councillor Chanderwati Shukla attended the weekly ward level meeting on Tuesday. The other councillors were absent from the meeting.

The ward level meeting is convened every Tuesday, with five ward councillors to discuss the issues of the wards, so that the problems are resolved before the house meeting, thereby saving the time of the house to discuss policy matters.

The weekly ward level meeting of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of Rajesh Kalia, who is the mayor of Chandigarh and the councillor of ward 7. Chanderwati Shukla is the councillor of ward 12.

SE (Public Health) Shailender Singh, SE (B&R) Sanjay Arora, executive engineers and other officers were also present during the meeting.

Some of the key issues of Ward 7 discussed in the meeting include: removal of malba from road side, approach road to Maloya colony near Radha Swami Ashram Road, provision of Tubewel at Gwala colony, strengthening of water supply line, cleaning of sewerage system, installation of children play equipment, benches and huts in parks.

For Ward 12, the repair of street lights at Sector 52, maintenance of green belt at Kajheri, strengthening of the water supply line, cleaning of sewerage at Sector 52, construction of tin shed at Sector 52, were some of the issues discussed.