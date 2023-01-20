Here’s why new Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta won’t shift to his official residence

Newly elected Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta has decided not to shift to the official residence of the mayor located in Sector 24, he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta said, “In fact, there is no point in shifting there for 350 days. First, it takes about a month to shift there. Then it will take another month to tell people that I have moved there so they can come and meet me there. And by the time people will get used to it and I will settle there, it will be time to move back.” In Chandigarh, the Mayor’s term is for a year.

Asked if he would be taking the new mobile phone (with unlimited calls) that the mayor is entitled to, he said: “As a councillor too, when I was entitled to take a laptop from public funds, I did not take it. Then why would I waste public funds for a new phone? I have one and it is working really well.”

Previous controversy over mayor’s residence



Former BJP mayor Rajesh Kalia had earlier triggered a row after he got a muhurat to shift to the mayor’s official residence. Kalia subsequently wrote to his predecessor asking him to move out at the earliest so he could shift at that particular time as suggested by his pandit.

Gupta was elected this Tuesday



Anup Gupta, 38, was elected on January 17, Tuesday as the mayor of Chandigarh. A globetrotter who has visited more than 50 countries, the BJP leader is known to be a man of few words.

He won the mayoral election defeating AAP nominee Jasbir Singh by one vote. A total of 29 votes were polled, of which Gupta got 15 and Singh got 14 votes. The Congress and SAD abstained from voting in the 35-member house, so a candidate needed at least 15 votes to be elected mayor. The AAP had 14 votes and the BJP 15 (14+1 vote from the Member of Parliament – the ex officio vote).

An alumnus of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector-27 Chandigarh, Gupta got his commerce degree from DAV College, Sector-10 and a law degree from Panjab University.

Gupta owns various businesses in the city which include Kalka Ply Palace in sectors 22 and 7. He also owns a Hyundai agency in the industrial area of Chandigarh and invests money in properties. A trustee of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, an NGO and sister concern of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he owns a palatial house in Sector-28.