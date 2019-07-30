Chandigarh may revert policy, hand over IG Prisons post to IAS officer

THE UT administration is considering handing charge of the IG Prisons post to a senior IAS officer. Since 2004, when a sensational jail break had taken place inside Model Burail Jail, the charge of this post was being given to IPS officers.

“The UT administration is considering handing over charge of IG, Prisons, to a senior IAS officer, a procedure which was being followed till 2004, when three dreaded BKI ultras and a murder convict had escaped after digging a 99 ft tunnel. The RS Gupta Committee, which was formed to find out lapses and reasons behind the jailbreak, had recommended that an IPS officer should be IG Prisons,” said an official.

Principal Home Secretary Arun Gupta said, “We are considering who to give charge to. According to the Punjab Jail Manual, an IAS officer can be IG Prisons. The final decision will be taken by the UT administrator. I am not aware of the specific recommendations of Gupta Commission made back in 2004.”

Chandigarh DIG O P Mishra, who was until recently handling charge of IG Prisons, was transferred to Delhi last week and replaced by Omvir Singh.

DGP Sanjay Beniwal said, “I had recommended the charge of DIG, UT, and IG, Prisons, for Omvir Singh to UT administration. But he was given charge of only DIG, UT, for reasons best known to administrative officers. I am not being consulted about whom to give charge of the prisons department.”

Omvir Singh declined to comment on the matter.

Jagtar Singh Hawara, Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjeet Singh Bheora — the three BKI ultras convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who had escaped during the 2004 jailbreak, were later arrested. Murder convict Devi Singh is still absconding.