Chandigarh may receive rain today, max temperature to drop further: MeT dept

Chandigarh is set to receive another spell of rain on Monday, with the Chandigarh Meteorological Department stating that the showers will bring down the temperature in the city further.

On Sunday, between 8.30 am till 3.30 pm, about 17 mm of rain had been received in Chandigarh. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 28.4 degrees Celsius, around 4.5 degrees below normal while the minimum temperature recorded was 23.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above normal.

Till September 16, the meteorological department has predicted, light to moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places on Monday and a few places on September 15 and 16.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature came down by a few notches and settled at four degrees below normal, being recorded at 29.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded as 25.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, the department has predicted that the maximum temperature may go up to 31 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The officials added that with rain forecasted, September is expected to be quite wet as well. August this year had remained the driest in five years, as per weather officials, seeing just 168.3 mm of rainfall.

IMD officials said that since June 1, there had been 427.7 mm of showers which indicated that the monsoon is 39 per cent deficient at this point.

The estimated date of monsoon withdrawal from the area is September 23.