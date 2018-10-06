Chandigarh: Matrimony firm fined twice in 3 days

Neha Aggarwal of Ambala alleged that she availed the services of Wedding Wish Private Limited to look for a matrimonial alliance for her brother-in-law. (Representational image) Neha Aggarwal of Ambala alleged that she availed the services of Wedding Wish Private Limited to look for a matrimonial alliance for her brother-in-law. (Representational image)

Three days after consumer forum penalised a matrimonial service-providing firm for not being able to provide a suitable match to a woman, it ordered the same company to refund Rs 45,000 and pay Rs 12,000 fine to an Ambala customer in another case on Thursday.

Neha Aggarwal of Ambala alleged that she availed the services of Wedding Wish Private Limited to look for a matrimonial alliance for her brother-in-law for Rs 50,000 against a Royal Plan having duration of 12 months. The firm was to upload 21 profiles in her account and arrange meetings in order to find suitable match for her brother-in-law.

However, the firm did nothing. Following this, Aggarwal approached the police in Chandigarh with regard to deficiency in service as agreed between her and the firm. She stated that repeated requests and personal entreaties were also made to the firm from August to October 2016, but it dilly-dallied the matter on one pretext or the other and eventually, led the service agreement to expire.

The complainant then approached the firm to renew the service agreement or refund the amount paid, along with interest, to which they refused and thus she moved to the consumer court.

Wedding wish, in reply, stated that membership fees is non-refundable and non-transferable. As per the service agreement, they were bound to provide 21 profiles to the complainant, but had provided 31 till date, out of which, the brother-in-law of the complainant had rejected four on the basis of appearance, it said. Other than that 12 conferences were organised by the firm as per the preference of the brother-in-law of the complainant, it added. Rest of the remaining profiles were forwarded to the complainant.

The forum stated, “…complainant was so much harassed that (s)he was bound to move to the police authorities for complaining about the negligent and defective services provided by the Opposite Parties (Wedding Wish)…”

The judgement, released on Thursday, read, “…It is important to note that had the Opposite Party sent the suitable profile(s) to the Complainant, then the matter would have been certainly different. At any rate, no aggrieved Consumer would like to knock the doors of the Forum even if matrimonial purpose could not be resolved if suitable services could have been provided by the Opposite Party…”

The forum thus ordered the wedding wish firm to refund Rs 45,000 after deducting 10 per cent towards administrative charges from the membership fee of Rs 50,000 to the complainant. The forum also directed to pay Rs 7,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation.

