Chandigarh Master Plan: No changes in Sector 1 to 30, stilt parking for new flats

The committee was informed that the enhanced FAR/covered area benefit would be extended to both architecturally controlled industrial buildings and industrial buildings governed by zoning parameters. (Source: File)

The latest amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 will leave Phase I — Sectors 1 to 30 — untouched, allow stilt parking in government flats yet to be constructed in Phase II, and raise the floor area ratio (FAR) for industrial buildings to 2 irrespective of plot size.

The proposals, discussed by the Chandigarh Heritage Committee on Thursday, seek to make planning provisions more flexible in Phases II and III while retaining the heritage character and original planning principles of the city.

The committee was informed that the enhanced FAR/covered area benefit would be extended to both architecturally controlled industrial buildings and industrial buildings governed by zoning parameters. The proposed FAR for industrial buildings has been fixed at 2 irrespective of the size of the plot.