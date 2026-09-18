Chandigarh Master Plan: No changes in Sector 1 to 30, stilt parking for new flats

Proposes raising FAR to 2 irrespective of plot size

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 02:41 PM IST
chandigarh buildingsThe committee was informed that the enhanced FAR/covered area benefit would be extended to both architecturally controlled industrial buildings and industrial buildings governed by zoning parameters. (Source: File)
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The latest amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 will leave Phase I — Sectors 1 to 30 — untouched, allow stilt parking in government flats yet to be constructed in Phase II, and raise the floor area ratio (FAR) for industrial buildings to 2 irrespective of plot size.

The proposals, discussed by the Chandigarh Heritage Committee on Thursday, seek to make planning provisions more flexible in Phases II and III while retaining the heritage character and original planning principles of the city.

The committee was informed that the enhanced FAR/covered area benefit would be extended to both architecturally controlled industrial buildings and industrial buildings governed by zoning parameters. The proposed FAR for industrial buildings has been fixed at 2 irrespective of the size of the plot.

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For Phase II, officials clarified that the provision for stilt parking would apply only to government flats yet to be constructed. No such change has been proposed for Phase I, covering Sectors 1 to 30.

Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary, Urban Planning, Diprava Lakra made a detailed presentation on the proposed amendments before the committee, chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad.

The proposed changes also cover Phase III, with the administration stating that they are aimed at addressing the evolving requirements of residents, industrialists, traders and other commercial stakeholders.

The amendments are intended to rationalise and simplify planning provisions, reduce procedural difficulties and provide greater clarity for the use and development of properties, officials said.

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The Chief Secretary said Chandigarh’s planning framework needed to evolve in a balanced manner to meet present-day requirements while protecting the city’s architectural and heritage identity. He said development and heritage conservation should complement each other.

The proposals have already undergone public consultation and scrutiny by the Screening Committee. Following the presentation, members of the Heritage Committee, administrative secretaries and representatives of various departments discussed the proposed changes, keeping in view heritage conservation, public convenience, ease of doing business and planned urban growth.

Prasad urged the committee to approve the amendments so that these could subsequently be placed before the UT Administrator for approval by the competent authority.

The administration said the proposed changes were intended to facilitate economic activity and modernisation of industrial and commercial establishments while maintaining Chandigarh’s distinctive urban character.

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Among those present at the meeting were UT Engineering Secretary Prerna Puri, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, CHB CEO D Karthikeyan, UT Chief Architect Rajiv Mehta, Chief Engineer C B Ojha, advocate M L Sarin, Rajnish Wattas and former Chief Architect Kapil Setia.

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Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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