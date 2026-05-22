Chandigarh skyline set for change as Master Plan revamp proposes high-rises in Manimajra, Phase-III

Chandigarh’s skyline and planning framework could undergo a major transformation if the draft amendments proposed under Deregulation 1.0 and 2.0 are implemented, with the UT Administration proposing high-rise housing, higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR), mixed land-use corridors and relaxed development controls across several parts of the city.

The draft amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031, prepared on the recommendations of an expert committee, aim to address land scarcity, rising housing demand and infrastructure expansion while aligning the city with “modern-day development trends”.

One of the biggest proposed shifts is in the housing sector. The Administration has recommended that vacant residential pockets in Phase-II sectors, originally planned for plotted development, be replanned for group housing with stilt parking and higher dwelling density. The draft also proposes discontinuing new plotted development and promoting group housing as the primary residential model.

In Manimajra Pocket 6, the Administration has proposed allowing development up to stilt-plus-five floors due to the already dense urban character of surrounding areas.

In Phase-III sectors and peripheral areas, the amendments propose high-rise and high-density housing projects to substantially increase the city’s housing stock. The 178-acre residential pocket near Maloya, for instance, is proposed to be developed with high-rise structures to enhance the city’s residential holding capacity.

The proposed changes also include a major expansion of mixed land-use (MLU) zones. Nearly 176 acres along Vikas Marg, including land in Sub-City Centre Sector 43 and Industrial Area Phase III, are proposed to be brought under MLU to facilitate residential, commercial and institutional activities.

The Administration has further proposed removing existing restrictions on increasing FAR and ground coverage for commercial establishments.

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The industrial sector is also set for a policy overhaul. The draft proposes increasing FAR in Industrial Area Phase I and II to 2.0 with 60% ground coverage. Plot owners with plots up to two kanal may also be allowed to shift from architectural controls to zoning regulations to avail enhanced development benefits.

Significantly, vacant land in Industrial Area Phase III, earlier reserved for warehousing and depots, is proposed to be converted into mixed land-use areas comprising residential, commercial, institutional and recreational activities.

Educational and institutional infrastructure has also been targeted for vertical expansion. The draft amendments propose enhanced FAR, height and ground coverage norms for educational institutes in Phase II, III and peripheral sectors, citing shortage of classrooms, modern facilities and scarcity of land.

While the low-rise character of Chandigarh’s Phase-I sectors is proposed to remain protected, the amendments recommend increased permissible heights in several other areas.

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The revised group housing norms also propose up to 40% ground coverage and FAR up to 3.0 in Phase-III sectors, besides allowing stilt parking exemptions in Phase-II sectors to address increasing parking demand.

The draft amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 have been issued as part of the Government of India’s Deregulation 1.0 and 2.0 initiatives aimed at reducing compliance burden, minimising land loss and ensuring optimum utilisation of scarce land resources in the Union Territory.

The Chandigarh Administration said in a statement, “The proposed reforms are aimed at making Chandigarh more future-ready, citizen-friendly and development-oriented while preserving the city’s planned and heritage character, especially in Phase-I sectors.”

The Administration added that the proposed amendments focus on promotion of high-rise government housing in Phase-II and III sectors, modern residential development for general group housing in Phase-III and peripheral areas, and better parking management through stilt and basement parking provisions in residential and institutional areas.

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Planned development and optimum utilisation of vacant land in Industrial Area Phase-III, mixed land-use belts, IT Habitat, Phase-III sectors and other peripheral areas have also been proposed.

The draft amendments have been published for inviting suggestions and objections from residents, stakeholders and the general public. Suggestions and objections can be submitted within 21 days from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette.

Suggestions and objections may be submitted in writing to the Office of the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning, Deluxe Building, 4th Floor, Sector 9, Chandigarh, or via email at ca-chd@chd.gov.in.