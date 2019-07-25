Chandigarh Martyrs’ Pillar: Memorial in shambles due to lack of maintenance

At a time when the nation is observing 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas and remembering all those who laid their lives for the nation, the Martyrs’ Pillar at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33 has been put to disgrace by the authorities.

Advertising

The Martyrs’ Pillar, constructed by Chandigarh MC, is in a shambles-surrounded by unmentionables, bird droppings and the name plates on it lay broken on the ground.

Lt General JS Dhillon, Vishisht Seva Medal (Retired), who visits the garden every day for a walk, told Chandigarh Newsline, “ It is such a disrespect to the martyrs. The authorities should regularly maintain the memorial. I come here everyday and my heart pains to see the kind of treatment they have meted out to the memorial and its maintenance. It would have been better if Chandigarh MC did not construct it.”

Lt General added, “I see that the staff comes here only to maintain the garden. They can easily see the condition of this pillar but they choose to ignore it. At least there should be

some responsibility”.

Advertising

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said lack of maintenance of the memorial is highly shameful on the part of UT Municipal Corporation. “They spent lakhs over it and it is shameful that they will not even maintain it. Ask the plight of those parents who will see their sons’ sacrifice being treated like this,” Babla said.

Babla further said, “ I will take up the issue in general house meeting as well. We have honoured the widows of martyrs here and yet it is in deplorable state. They should clean it regularly.”

The Martyrs’ Pillar at Terraced Garden was erected to recognise the sacrifices of gallant soldiers of the Armed forces hailing from Chandigarh who laid down their lives for the nation.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia, while talking to Chandigarh Newsline, said he will get the pillar site inspected on Thursday and action will be taken against those who were given the responsibility to clean and maintain the memorial.