Chandigarh: Man’s gadgets stolen at ISBT-43

March 14, 2021 12:54:21 am
Unidentified persons took away a Macbook and an I-pad from a Pune resident in a Himachal roadways bus. Police said Chimnay Dandavate of Pune was going to Delhi from Himachal.
When the bus had halted at ISBT-43, Chimnay came out from the bus for a cup of tea. In the meantime, unidentified persons stole his gadgets. A case was registered at PS 36. SHO PS 36, Inspector Maninder Singh, said a few suspects are on the radar.
