scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Latest news

Chandigarh: Man’s gadgets stolen at ISBT-43

A case was registered at PS 36. SHO PS 36, Inspector Maninder Singh, said a few suspects are on the radar.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 14, 2021 12:54:21 am
Police said the couple riding the two-wheeler was going to meet one of their relatives who was admitted at GMSH 16 when the speeding auto hit them around 9.45 pm on Thursday night.

Unidentified persons took away a Macbook and an I-pad from a Pune resident in a Himachal roadways bus. Police said Chimnay Dandavate of Pune was going to Delhi from Himachal.

Click here for more

When the bus had halted at ISBT-43, Chimnay came out from the bus for a cup of tea. In the meantime, unidentified persons stole his gadgets. A case was registered at PS 36. SHO PS 36, Inspector Maninder Singh, said a few suspects are on the radar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement