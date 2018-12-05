Chandigarh: Manimajra jeweller, employees foil robbery attempt at night

A ROBBERY attempt was foiled at a jewellery shop, GH Ornaments, located at NAC Market Manimajra on Tuesday night. The shop owner and his employees took on the robbers, forcing them to run away.

Advertising

The incident took place around 8.05 pm. There were six robbers in number. One of them fired a bullet towards the owner of jewellery shop, Hanumant Bhosle, 42, who saved himself after closing one of the glass doors of his shop, and the bullet hit the roof.

Three employees of Bhosle were present in the jewellery shop at the time of the robbery.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. Three robbers were carrying weapons in their hands and one of them was wearing a cap. One of the local shopkeepers said that the robbers were six in number and two of them were sitting in a car bearing Delhi registration number in the parking lot. The robbers escaped in the car.

Advertising

Bhosle said, “My shop is situated on the first floor in a showroom. I was coming out from my shop when four men carrying pistols in their hands arrived and threatened me to keep silent. I caught one of them and engaged in a scuffle with him. In the meantime, one of my employees, Sachin, came upstairs and he was also threatened. I ran towards the jewellery workshop in which we melt gold and make designs of jewellery items. One of the robbers opened fire. The bullet pierced the glass door and hit the roof. My employees and I started shouting. Perhaps it made them nervous and they escaped. I called the police and informed my family members.”

Bhosle is from Maharashtra and residing in Chandigarh since 1999. His younger brother is also a jeweller and has his shop in Sector 8.

Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Manimajra police station, said, “An empty bullet shell was found on the spot. Robbers were six. Four made the attempt and two were sitting in the car. Footage of CCTV camera is being scrutinised.”

Several other shopkeepers gathered on the spot. Shiv Rattan Sharma, one of the shopkeepers, said law and order is deteriorating in Manimajra each passing day.