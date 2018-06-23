Chandigarh: Manicured flower beds, First Class Grass- a new look for Matka Chowk

Manu Singh at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Manu Singh at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Manicured flower beds and First Class Grass, which is usually seen at golf courses, will soon adorn the Sector 17 roundabout of Chandigarh, famous as Matka Chowk.

This as a beautification work of the landmark and one of the oldest roundabouts of the city has been undertaken by a Mumbai-based private company. The work started after Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), which has been maintaining the roundabout for the last 18 years, passed the contract of its maintenance to the company on June 7.

The beautification work has started under the supervision of former horticulture inspector of CHB Manu Singh, a resident of Nayagaon.

The design has been made by former chief architect of Punjab S S Sekhon, who was also posted in Chandigarh between 1992 and 1995.

According to the design, seasonal flowers like petunia, salvia, dahlia, dog flower and marigold and all-season blossoms like yellow allamanda and lantana, besides uca agave plant, will adorn the flower paths. Existing palm trees, which are now small, will be replanted somewhere else in Chandigarh.

Singh said Matka Chowk, which has received several awards for its beauty, has lost its shine over the past many years. “As per the horticultural rules, grass of every landscape should be changed every five years, but the ordinary grass of this roundabout has not been changed since 2000. The CHB recently expressed its inability to maintain the roundabout and flouted a tender for private companies for its maintenance. A Mumbai-based company has taken the contract. The company has attached a drawing made by former chief architect Sekhon and it was accepted by the CHB,” said Singh.

Jaswinder Singh, XEN (Civil and Horticulture), CHB, said their former chairman Maninder Singh Bains decided to outsource its maintenance to a private agency. “The contract has been given to the Mumbai based company for the next two years. The company will pay Rs 1,000 per month to Chandigarh Administration.”

