Mango mela kicks off in Chandigarh, over 4000 varieties register

As many as 4,636 varieties of mangoes grown across India were registered on the first day of 27th Mango Mela, organised jointly by Haryana tourism and horticulture departments, at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, on Saturday.

The two-day fair was inaugurated by Haryana Tourism Minister Ram Bilas Sharma. The receipt of entries of mangoes and their products started from 7 am.

While Dasheri, Chausa, Langra, Amarpali, Bombay Green (Malda), Ratol, Malika, Ramkela (a pickle variety) etc are among the prominent commercial mango varieties that are also competing at the mela, Tota Pari, Shukal, Jafrani, Pusa Arunima, Austin and Pusa Pratibha are the more famous ones.

“We have farmers from different cities of India. This is a good platform to promote them and their produce,” said Shoaib from the Haryana tourism department.

Kailash, a visitor, said, “I have come all the way from Delhi to witness this mela. Since my children are mango lovers and this mela happens only once a year, I am here. Apart from mangoes, there are different competitions and performances also.”

The competitions like rangoli, face painting and mango eating are specially for school students. Besides, there are cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and multi-cuisine food court having flavours from Punjab and south India, also Chinese cuisine.

There were also a few Muslim artists from the behrupiya community of Rajasthan dressed up in the attires of Hindu gods.

”It’s really vibrant and colourful. These people dressed up in different spiritual avatars seem interesting. I just got a selfie clicked with a man dressed as Krishna,” said Pearl Puri, a visitor.

