Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Chandigarh mandates Covid RT-PCR test for patients with flu-like symptoms in govt hospitals

The Chandigarh administration mandated RT-PCR tests for all patients admitted to emergency wards and those admitted through outpatient departments.

People lined outside a COVID-19 block at a government hospital in Chandigarh on October 23, 2020, Friday (Representational-Express/file photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Chandigarh administration Wednesday issued a notification to government hospitals in the city to increase RT-PCR tests to identify Covid-19 cases. It mandated RT-PCR tests for all patients admitted to emergency wards and those admitted through outpatient departments (OPDs). States and Union territories have been tightering Covid curbs in the wake of rising cases in neighbouring China.

The current practice of mandating a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result for admission/procedures will continue. Patients coming to OPDs with flu-like symptoms will now be asked to get an RT-PCR test at the screening OPD. They will be provided with necessary OPD treatment after taking due precautions.

All healthcare workers have been directed to take precautionary measures and wear face masks, practise frequent hand washing/sanitisation and maintain social distancing. These measures will be implemented with immediate effect, said officials.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday chaired a meeting with health experts to discuss the situation and the possible measures to tackle a surge in Covid cases.

“In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” tweeted Mandaviya.

Following the ministers meeting with experts, Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, member of health at NITI Aayog, appealed to the citizens to wear a mask, both indoors and outdoors, and mandated them to take the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age,” he said. “Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone.”

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:17:00 pm
