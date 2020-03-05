Razing order in Sukhna catchment: ‘We paid for this land, we have been duped’

‘I have always known the law and yet I was sold this land. The house was registered for us by the previous owner,’ says Raghu Nath Tyagi, a retired Inspector from Chandigarh Police. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) ‘I have always known the law and yet I was sold this land. The house was registered for us by the previous owner,’ says Raghu Nath Tyagi, a retired Inspector from Chandigarh Police. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

SURJEET SINGH, one of the first few residents who decided to settle here in 1989, passed away only last week. The people he left behind now stare at an uncertain future following the recent judgment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which demolition has been ordered of all the structures falling within the catchment area of Sukhna Lake, including Manav Colony in MDC Sector 1.

“I have always known the law and yet I was sold this land. Even the registry of the single-floor house was done for us by the previous owner,” says Raghu Nath Tyagi, a retired Inspector from Chandigarh Police, who had bought the property in 2008, two years before his retirement. “We bought it all for almost Rs 12.8 lakh. We had seen several areas and properties before we settled on this one. I had really liked the peace and quiet. I only got to know afterwards that this is a disputed land.” Tyagi still wonders as to how the previous owners managed to get the home registered. “How did the tehsildar register the house when it was a disputed land? This is why we did not question anything. We thought we had struck gold.”

The Manav Colony, spread almost in an area of 36 acres, houses almost 600 families. Although unaware of their total population, they claim the second-time MLA and now Speaker of Vidhaan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta visited their location right before elections. “He had promised us roads and sewerage and all other amenities,” says Suresh Kumar, as he walks on the uneven dirt roads. He runs a small grocery shop in the area and is one of the older residents of the area who did manage to get their lands registered before the Land Acquisition Act came into force in the area in 1999.

“I had come here from Jind in 1995. My business was not doing well there so I came here. The land was cheap and the area was still developing. It looked like a nice place to settle in. I was young and never thought this day would come where we will have to worry about the future even after we built the home in an attempt to secure it.”

Most of the residents that settled here are now retired. According to locals, many of the original buyers, who bought the agricultural land from zammindars of the area, moved out after re-selling it further. “Almost no one who bought the land has stayed. We have all been re-sold the land,” says Diwan Chand, who bought his five-marla house in 1998 at a cost of Rs 60,000.

“I used to work as a watch repairman at Manimajra and this was the closest and cheapest location we found. Everyone dreams of a home, so we stayed and built it brick by brick,” he says, standing up to get a glass of water from an open kitchen in the verandah of the house. The verandah has been covered by sheets of green plastic at some places and a concrete wall on the other, converting it into a living room with sofas lying at another end.

Several owners of the land, who bought houses here came for its affordable prices, small plot areas and a peaceful yet prime location even as they knew about the land dispute. “I have the house in my name as a power of attorney. We could not get it registered,” says Diwan.

Dilbagh Bhardwaj, who bought his property here in 2000, says, “Humne konsa dhoke se land liya, we paid for it. It was us, who were duped by the officials.”

The agricultural land, according to locals, was sold by three-four zammindars of that time. They plotted it and sold it. “There were only 25 houses till almost 1995. Now there are 600,” says Suresh.

Even as the residents of Manav Colony are worried about the demolition of their houses, construction of a new house has just started.

‘My husband spent entire savings on the house’

Mohali: AFTER THE Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order on the Sukhna Lake catchment area, residents of the affected areas do not know what to do in case their houses are demolished. The court has ordered that the constructions are to be demolished within three months.

Harjot Singh Oberoi, who was living in Sukhna Enclave’s Block C, said that he had bought the plot around 25 years ago and constructed his house. At that time the rates were not too high but in the past 15 years, the rates of the properties have gone up.

“Kansal is near Chandigarh. The people who settled in the area were mostly service class. Many government employees of Chandigarh, Punjab and even Haryana bought houses in the area,” Oberoi said.

When asked who set up the colonies in the area for the first time, Oberoi said that the colony first came up in 1996 but most of the constructions started after the year 2000.

Oberoi said that they were taking legal opinion and would approach the Supreme Court seeking relief.

Another resident of Sukhna Enclave who wished not to be named said that people have invested huge money in building their houses and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh was very low.

Kansal village which is located just near Chandigarh became the favourite place for those working in Chandigarh. At present, the rates of the plots are ranging between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 70 lakh depending upon the location of the plot.

“There are plush houses in the area. There are high stakes. It is very difficult for the people to move,” he added.

Another woman resident of the locality said that her family had spent Rs 65 lakh on building their house after buying a plot. “My husband had spent his entire savings on the house. It is shocking news for us,” she said. ENS

