Chandigarh: Man who was to undergo hair transplant before wedding moves court against firm for ‘cheating’

A Chandigarh resident who planned to get a hair transplant before his wedding has moved the district court seeking action against a firm called Richfeel Health and Beauty Pvt Limited for “cheating” him.

Raju Gupta (30) has filed a complaint against the firm under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) T P S Randhawa. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 15 next year.

Through his counsels, advocates Yuvraj Aulakh and Puneet Chhabra, Gupta has submitted that on March 19 this year, Raju — who works as a delivery boy with a pizza chain — had signed an agreement with the Richfeel Trichology Centre to undergo a hair transplant. The firm offered him an EMI plan from a well-known bank.

Gupta said he was provided two bills for the transplant — Rs 47,971 and Rs 12,456 for the service of hair transplant and the medicines which were to be taken before transplant. The amount was paid through the bank to the company as a loan in Gupta’s name. However, till date, he has neither been provided with any specific date for treatment, nor he has received any medicines, Gupta has stated in his complaint.

The counsel for the petitioner has mentioned in the complaint that the Richfeel Trichology Centre has caused “financial loss, mental torture and harassment” to Gupta.

The counsel further stated that Gupta’s wedding, which was postponed due to the pandemic, was also supposed to take place after the transplant.

The company was served a legal notice on August 12. However, when no positive response was received, Gupta decided to take legal action.

