Chandigarh man who was in SA tests positive

A 39-year-old male resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 36 has tested positive. On his return from South Africa on November 21, his RT-PCR report was negative on arrival.

He was quarantined at home on his arrival in Chandigarh and as per protocol, was tested again on Monday. The Health Department has confirmed he is Covid-19 positive. One of his family members and a domestic help also tested positive. While two family members have tested negative, the report of another family member is awaited.

As per the protocol, the man is currently kept in isolation in GMCH-32. According to Dr. Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, samples of the positive cases have been sent for genome sequencing to National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, to ascertain the variant and if it is one of concern.