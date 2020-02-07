Chandigarh: Man who ‘axed’ wife to death arrested

The court, however, hearing to the police plea, remanded the accuse in one-day police custody. The court, however, hearing to the police plea, remanded the accuse in one-day police custody.

Two days after a woman was axed to death allegedly by her husband at Manimajra, the Chandigarh Police Thursday arrested the 48-year-old man.

The accused, Jarnail Singh, was produced in the Court Thursday, where the police sought for two-day remand of the accused, as his blood stained clothes were yet to be recovered and the sequence of incident and reason of the murder was to be ascertained.

Police sources said that after murdering his wife, the accused removed his blood stained clothes and hid it. He then moved to Kurali, and then to Morinda to escape from police. However, he was seen Thursday morning at Manimajra jungle area behind the petrol pump, from where he was nabbed by the police.

Sources said that the accused had been doubting on his wife’s character and asking his children to follow their mother.

Jarnail Singh was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station for murdering his wife Manjit Kaur on the complaint of Sajjan Singh, brother of the accused who is also a resident of Manimajra.

The victim is survived by her three children — son Sukhpreet Singh (11), daughters Sneha (13) and Rajni (20), who is married now. Another daughter of the couple died five years ago.

According to the police, the incident happened around 4.30 am Tuesday, when the victim was sleeping along with her 12-year-old son. The accused had an altercation with his wife Monday night.

Police said that he allegedly harboured a grudge and attacked Kaur thrice with an axe on her face and neck. The victim suffered grievous injuries in her face, jaw and neck.

Complainant Sajjan Singh told the police that he lives near the house of the accused. On Tuesday morning, he heard loud cries of his niece Sneha. He rushed to their house and saw that the accused was assaulting his wife with an axe-type weapon. After seeing him, the accused ran away.

