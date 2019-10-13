Chandigarh: Man stops music at pre-wedding party, assaulted

Stopping a musician for playing drum during a pre-wedding function cost dearly to an elderly man on Friday night, as the people attending the function assaulted him and left him seriously injured. Police booked four persons in the matter, however, no arrests were made yet.

According to the police, the case was registered on the complaint of Bahadur Singh (50), a resident of Kartarpur village near Mullanpur Garibdas, who said that the incident occurred during a marriage function at the village. The accused were identified as Manpreet Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Puneet Singh and Balwinder Singh, all residents of Kartarpur village.

“A family held Jaggo, a pre-wedding celebratory function. I was outside my house as my 5-year-old grandson Ekampreet was playing there. Looking at the people going to the function, my grandson was adamant to join them,” said Bahadur Singh.

He added that his grandson went to the place where the function was being held, following which he started looking for his grandson, who had got lost in the gathering. “While I was looking for my grandson, I asked the drum master to stop playing drum as the people were not stopping from dancing and I could not locate my grandson. I again requested the drum master to stop playing the drum, following which he stopped and I located my grandson,” he told the police.

He alleged that when the drum master stopped playing the drum, some people who were drunk, started abusing him and as Bahadur Singh objected, the accused assaulted and injured him.

Police booked the four persons under relevant sections of the IPC.