Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Chandigarh man stabbed to death while waiting for friend

The man was attacked by four men with knives allegedly over an old enmity.

The victim was identified as Lovish, a resident of Sector 25.

Police said some of the suspects have been detained.

According to the police, Lovish, who had come to Sector 24 to meet a friend, was waiting at a bus stop near Saini Bhawan when he was attacked by four men with knives. The man was declared dead at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16).

Sources said that Lovish’s friend informed the police about the attack. They said that Lovish and the alleged suspects had a fight with each other two days ago.

“We have registered a case of murder. The body will be handed over to the family after postmortem examination today,” Inspector Jasbir Singh, of Sector 11 police station, said. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 14:56 IST
3 dead in car accident on Pune-Solapur highway

