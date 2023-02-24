Chandigarh man stabbed to death while waiting for friend

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over an old enmity near Saini Bhawan in Sector 24 of Chandigarh Thursday night, the police said.

The victim was identified as Lovish, a resident of Sector 25.

Police said some of the suspects have been detained.

According to the police, Lovish, who had come to Sector 24 to meet a friend, was waiting at a bus stop near Saini Bhawan when he was attacked by four men with knives. The man was declared dead at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16).

Sources said that Lovish’s friend informed the police about the attack. They said that Lovish and the alleged suspects had a fight with each other two days ago.

“We have registered a case of murder. The body will be handed over to the family after postmortem examination today,” Inspector Jasbir Singh, of Sector 11 police station, said. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station.