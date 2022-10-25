scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: Man stabbed to death in drunken brawl on Diwali

Sources said that the liquor vend was closed when the clash broke out and a police patrol team had asked Kuldeepak and his friends to leave the area before the incident.

Kuldeepak was declared brought dead at Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and two others, including his younger brother, were injured after a drunken brawl near a liquor vend at Chandigarh’s Vikas Nagar, in Mauli Jagran, on Monday night, the police said.

The police identified the victim as Kuldeepak Sharma, a resident of Baltana in Zirakpur. Kuldeepak’s younger brother Abhishek, 24, and friend Shahbaz, 23, suffered injuries in the clash that reportedly took place around 11.45 pm, the police added.

Sources said that the liquor vend was closed when the clash broke out and a police patrol team had asked Kuldeepak and his friends to leave the area before the incident. Kuldeepak and Abhishek had allegedly come to Mauli village to wish his aunt on Diwali.

A case of murder was registered at Mauli Jagran police station and the police identified two of the seven accused as Arjun Thakur alias Munna, and Chhola, residents of Mauli village. A police source said that while the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, both parties were drunk when they attacked each other. “It has come to light that a criminal case was registered against Abhishek. Thakur and Cholla were also named in a few cases,” the source added.

Kuldeepak was declared brought dead at Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh. While Abhishek was discharged from the hospital, Shahbaz is still hospitalised.

Meanwhile, many scuffles, brawls and incidents of hooliganism were reported in the area of Mani Majra, New Indira Colony, Dadumajra Colony and other places on Monday night. All station house officers (SHOs) were instructed to be vigilant.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 12:38:32 pm
