Chandigarh: Man smashes cop’s phone as she challans him for no mask

A 32-YEAR-old man misbehaved with a woman cop and smashed her cell phone when the latter tried to challan him for not wearing a facemask in Sector 34.

The man, identified as Vikrant Joshi, a resident of Sector 68 in Mohali, had also tried to harm himself with a pair of scissors when the cop did not change her stand to challan him. The incident had happened near his furniture shop on Friday evening. Sources said he also misbehaved with the woman cop.

A police officer said, “S-I Asha Devi along with her team was challaning people for not wearing facemask at the market of Sector 34. She spotted Vikran Joshi without mask near his shop. As she asked him to wear the mask and initiated challan proceedings, the man lost his temper and started shouting. When the woman tried to click his picture on her cell phone, he grabbed the phone and banged it on the ground. He also threatened to harm himself. Later, he was challaned and arrested.”

Vikrant was produced in a local court. He was sent to judicial custody. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

As COVID-19 cases have been increasing each passing day, cops have intensified the challan drive for not wearing facemasks in public places and congested areas.