Chandigarh: Man shot at after argument over gambling in Sector 25

A 31-year old man was shot at allegedly by his friend after an argument broke out between the two over gambling in Sector 25 Friday night.

Advertising

The bullet hit Praveen Kumar in the abdomen. Praveen is admitted at PGIMER and his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said that one Vijay Kumar (27) fired the bullet and he is absconding. The incident took place around 11.30 pm at the house of Vijay Kumar in Sector 25 where around half a dozen people were present. According to police, they had consumed alcohol.

Police sources said that after an argument broke out between Vijay and Praveen, the former took out a country made pistol and shot at Praveen.

Advertising

Injured Praveen Kumar was rushed to GMSH-16 by his relative, Suraj Kumar, who had come to pick him. Doctors at GMSH-16 referred him to PGIMER due to his critical condition.

Praveen and Vijay were facing charges in multiple cases of gambling, liquor smuggling, rioting and assault at various police stations.

A police officer said, “Earlier, Praveen was not willing to record his statement. The FIR was registered on the statement of his sister, Rishu. Vijay was acquitted in a case of murder and currently facing court trial in several other cases. It is confirmed that the two along with their other friends were drinking alcohol but we have not found any trace of gambling.”

A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

The friends of the two escaped from the spot after the firing took place. When the police party reached at Vijay’s house later, they could not found any blood stains. Later, police seized the blood-stained shirt and a white color vest of the victim in the hospital.