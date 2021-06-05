Chandigarh: Man shares bank account details on phone, fraudsters dupe him of Rs 1L

After giving the details, the complainant received two messages of withdrawal of total Rs one lakh from his bank account. The cyber crime cell is probing the matter.

A Sector 49 resident was cheated of Rs one lakh as he shared his account details with an unidentified person, while speaking to him over phone for reclaiming Rs 9,500, which reportedly had got inadvertently credited to a bank account.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

The victim, Baldev Raj Paul, said he had accidentally transferred Rs 9,500 to a Citi Bank account, following which he had requested the bank officials to revert the amount. He was assured by the bank that the amount will be credited to his phone-pe account soon, however, as he did not receive the amount, he searched for a customer care number on the internet to resolve the issue. The victim found the mobile number of the accused, who posed as a bank official and took the details of the victim’s bank account with the assurance that the money will be credited.

After giving the details, the complainant received two messages of withdrawal of total Rs one lakh from his bank account. The cyber crime cell is probing the matter.

A cyber cell officer said, “The fraudsters have uploaded their numbers on the internet posing as representatives of insurance companies, banks, customer care services etc. People should verify these numbers before sharing any kind of the details. They can verify by calling on the landline numbers of banks, institutes etc. People should avoid disclosing their particulars especially details of bank accounts, Aadhar cards, PAN numbers with anyone on phone. There are clear cut guidelines from the RBI that no representative of any bank, insurance firm etc can seek details of bank accounts on phone.”