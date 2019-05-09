Chandigarh: Man sentenced to 5-yr jail for possessing intoxicated injections

The district court of Chandigarh on Tuesday sentenced five-year imprisonment to a 25-year-old Kharar resident for possessing 16 intoxicated injections without a permit.

Advertising

Amanpreet Singh has been sentenced to imprisonment under Section 22 of Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Court of ADJ Sanjiv Joshi. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict.

As per the prosecution, the case pertains to November 2, 2017, when the accused was held near Maloya bus stand by the patrolling police team. The accused was seen coming towards the bus stand side. However, on seeing the policemen, he changed his route. This raised the suspicions among the police, prompting them to hold him for spot checking.

Upon checking, 16 injections, including 8 injections of Buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 8 injections of Pheniramine Maleate (10 ml each) were recovered from his possession. The accused also could not produce any permit or license for the intoxicants, resulting in his arrest.

Advertising

The accused was booked under Section 22 of NDPS Act at Maloya police station.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated by the police as no recovery was effected from him. The lawyer stressed that the police also did not make any independent witness in the case.

However, going by the arguments and facts of the case, the court held him guilty and sentenced him to 5-year imprisonment.