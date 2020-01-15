Chandigarh: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing 34 banned injections

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.(Representational Image) The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.(Representational Image)

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by the District Court of Chandigarh on Tuesday, for possessing 34 intoxicant injections in 2017.

The convict, Sunny, was sentenced to imprisonment under the Section 22 (c) of the NDPS Act by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Attri. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 7, 2017, when the accused was arrested by a police team of the Sector 34 police station, while they were patrolling in Sector 32 near Gurudwara Chowk around 12 pm. The convict, who was walking on the slip road from the direction of GMCH-32, suddenly changed his direction on seeing the police and began walking on the main road. The youth also had a cream coloured polythene bag in his hand.

On the basis of suspicion, the police party stopped him and checked the polythene bag, in which they found 17 injections of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each) and 17 injections of Buprenorphine (2 ml each). He could not produce the license or permit for the injections, following which, the police arrested him under the Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

During the trial in the case, the defense counsel argued that there was delay in visiting the place of occurrence by the draftsman for the preparation of scaled site plan and he had also destroyed the rough notes taken for the preparation of the scaled site plan. The alleged place of recovery was a thoroughfare but no independent witness was joined by the Investigating Officer, despite the time and availability. The court, after hearing the arguments, held that the accused was guilty and thus, sentenced him to 10-year imprisonment.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App