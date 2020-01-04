Chandigarh: Man robbed of Rs 6.5 lakh at gunpoint at Derabassi

While returning, Jaswinder said, three men stopped him and pointed pistols at him.(Representational) While returning, Jaswinder said, three men stopped him and pointed pistols at him.(Representational)

THREE ARMED men robbed a man of Rs 6.5 lakh at gunpoint on Thursday. The victim works in the civil wing of the Army and posted in K-area in Chandimandir.

The incident occurred near Kirti Crusher which is close to Ghaggar river at Derabassi. The victim, Jaswinder Kumar, told the police that he had withdrawn Rs 6.5 lakh from the State Bank of India’s Derabassi branch as his last installment of home loan.

Jaswinder stated that after taking the money, he went to Kirti Crusher to enquire about the price of sand and gravel as he was building his house at Dhakoli.

While he was returning, Jaswinder said, three men stopped him and pointed pistols at him.

“They asked me to hand them over my bag carrying cash. They threatened to kill me in case I did not give the cash to them. I handed over the bag to them and they fled on a bike which was without any number plate,” Jaswinder told the police.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, the Derabassi police registered a case against unknown persons under sections 379-B (snatching) and section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, said that they would soon arrest the accused. Asked whether the police got any clue, the ASI said that they were working on it.

Replying to a question whether CCTV cameras were installed near the spot where the accident occurred, ASI Kumar said that the incident had happened at a secluded place.

In another case of armed robbery which took place at Indian Jewellery Shop in Phase 10 on December 30, police failed to make any headway. The police officials said that they were working on the case.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said there could be one gang behind all such incidents.

“They shall soon be arrested. Our teams are working on all the leads,” the SSP said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App