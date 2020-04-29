Chandigarh: 3 held after man supposed to be quarantined seen standing in langar queue

Three men were arrested for organising a langar and distributing poori- channa without any permission at Phase-2, Ramdarbar, on Tuesday. (Express File Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Three men were arrested for organising a langar and distributing poori- channa without any permission at Phase-2, Ramdarbar, on Tuesday. (Express File Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

THREE MEN were arrested for organising a langar (community kitchen) and distributing poori- channa without any permission at Phase-2, Ramdarbar, on Tuesday.

A man who was supposed to be in home quarantine after showing symptoms of COVID-19 was also found standing in the queue for receiving the food.

The man identified as Bachi Babu Kamat, 50, was quarantined again and the Health department was informed about him. Police said that legal action will also be taken against Kamat, who has had fever for the last couple of days.

Results of his COVID-19 samples are still awaited.

The three men organising the langar were identified as Raman, Goggi and Rishi Pal, all residents of phase-2, Ramdarbar. Sources said that a few locals passed information about the community kitchen to the local police. A police team was sent there which found that the three did not have any permission from the UT administration. The utensils, stove, and the LPG cylinder was seized by the police.

“So many people were assembled at the distribution/cooking site without following social distancing norms. Buchi Babu Kamat, who was quarantined merely two days back and his samples were taken a day before for COVID-19, was also found standing in the gathering. We take the three men in our custody. They were arrested under sections 188, Sector 269 and 270 of the IPC,” said Rajdeep Singh, SHO PS 31.

Meanwhile, a video clip purportedly from Hallomajra village near Sector 31 has gone viral showing people carrying identity cards in their hands out on the streets, demanding ration. This happened after someone made false announcements claiming dry ration will be distributed to everyone holding a valid residence proof of the village.

