Chandigarh: Man pretends to be Finance Ministry official, dupes 70-yr-old of Rs 6.23 lakh

A resident of Sector 50 was duped of Rs 6.23 lakh by a person who pretended himself as a senior official with the Finance Ministry. An FIR in this connection was registered at Sector 49 police station Thursday after Krishan Lal Vaid, 70, a resident in Tribune Society, filed a complaint at the cyber cell.

Advertising

Police said the suspect, introduced himself as K K Bhutani, a Head of Depatment with the Finance Ministry, to Krishan. He told Krishan that an investment of Rs. 6.23 lakh in the GP Insurance Senior Citizen scheme will help the latter earn Rs 19 lakh every year.

Krishan Lal Vaid transferred Rs 6.23 lakh through RTGS on August 14.

In his complaint, Vaid stated, “One K K Bhutani, who introducing himself HoD in the Finance Ministry, talked to me over phone and informed me that Rs 3.92 lakh was pending with them for my payment against the GP Insurance Senior Citizen Scheme. He had all the information including my address, fathers name and phone number. He said that I will have to pay the registration fee at the rate of 23 percent, which is Rs 93,776 and the same shall be refunded later on.”

The complainant further states, “I send him the same amount through NEFT on August 6 with Allahabad Bank, Bhajanpura Delhi. He further told me to deposit Rs 6.23 lakh which will fetch me Rs 19 lakh every year. I sent the amount to him through RTGS on August 14. Since August 14, KK Bhutani’s phone is switched off.”