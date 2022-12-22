Chandigarh: Man nabbed with 317 gm of charas

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday night arrested a drug peddler and recovered around 317 gm of charas from his possession.

The accused, identified as Roop Basant, was produced before a local court on Thursday and remanded in police custody.

As per details, Basant was anbbed when crime branch sub inspector (SI) Neeraj Kumar and his team were on patrolling duty in Police Station-ITP area last night.

When the team was near Urban Health Training Center, PGI, a man was stopped on the basis of suspicion. Later, on conducting a search of the detained man, around 317 grams of charas was recovered from his possession.

Police said that during questioning, the suspect disclosed that he was a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra.

A case was subsequently registered at IT Park police station.