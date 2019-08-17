Chandigarh man kills 2 sisters: ‘I heard shouts, regret not raising the alarm’

“I will always regret not raising an alarm when I heard the shouts of one of the sisters and went upstairs to check what was going on around 4am yesterday. I went upstairs and noticed that the iron mesh door of their room was open. Suddenly, a man who I now know is Kuldeep appeared and closed the door claiming nothing was going on there. I got rattled and and returned to my house,’’ recounts Shashi Bala, 60.

She runs a tiffin service and has been living on the first floor of the building — where the two sisters who were murdered were staying— along with her family for over a decade.

‘’The loud shouts were followed by silence. After coming downstairs, I did not switch off the lights of my house. I instinctively felt something very wrong had happened to the two sisters. But I realised the man would not come downstairs till the lights of my house were on. As I switched off the lights, Kuldeep Singh came bounding down . I came out of my room and found him running out with a bag in his hand.”

She said when a relative of the sisters returned after seeing the door locked from outside, she knew that they were no more. ‘’I went to the relative’s house and urged him to call the police and break the lock. When the lock was broken, it was clear that Kuldeep had murdered them. Had I raised an alarm, perhaps their lives could have been saved,” Shashi Bala said.