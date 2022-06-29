Chandigarh man killed in UP, wife arrested

Police said that as he confronted his wife, who was with the juvenile, he was attacked with sharp edged weapons.

A RESIDENT of Sector 38, Dadu Majra, Amit Kumar, was murdered in Shamli district of UP on Monday. The UP Police have arrested his wife, Shivangi, and apprehended one juvenile in the connection with the murder. The family members of Amit brought his body to Chandigarh. Police said that Shivangi along with the juvenile had disappeared last week from their houses. The two were allegedly involved in an affair.

Amit came to know about their whereabouts at Shamli. One of the uncles of the juvenile had taken Amit to Shamli two days back. Police said that as he confronted his wife, who was with the juvenile, he was attacked with sharp edged weapons. Amit was rushed to a local government hospital in Shamli where doctors declared him brought dead. The UP Police arrested the Shivangi under murder charges. The juvenile was sent to a juvenile home.