Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Chandigarh: Man killed after speeding car hits bike near Rally Ground

A 24-year-old man was killed and another injured on Sunday night after a speeding car hit the motorcycle they were travelling on near Rally Ground, Sector 25.

The police identified the deceased as Mandeep Singh, 24, who was riding pillion on the bike, with one Manish Kumar of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra.

Investigators so far stated that they have not been able to identify the car that hit the bike head on, and also said that Manish was receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, both the injured were rushed to GMSH-16, from where Mandeep was referred to PGI Chandigarh due to the severity of his injuries, where he succumbed.

Police said that condition of Manish was stable at the moment.

The accident on Sunday night was witnessed by Brijinder Kumar, a relative of one of the victims, who immediately raised the alarm and rushed the two men to a hospital. The car driver, however, managed to flee from the spot along with his vehicle.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 11 police station, with the police stating they have launched a probe and will identify and nab the killer car driver soon.

The body of Mandeep was handed over to his family on Monday after an autopsy.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 05:45:39 am
