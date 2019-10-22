Chandigarh: Man killed after his bike hits road roller

A 24-year-old man was killed after his modified bike hit a road roller in Phase X on late Sunday night. Police arrested the driver of the road roller after registering a case against him. An inquiry was also initiated against the police personnel who allegedly reached the accident spot late.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh. The incident happened at around 11 pm when Sandeep Kumar was returning home after completing his work on his modified three-wheeler, which was assembled with the parts of a bi-cycle and fitted with a motor. When he reached near the liquor vend in Phase 11, the bike hit a road roller.

“After hitting, Sandeep fell near the rear rims of the road roller and his head was crushed. He was died on the spot,” Phase XI Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Kulbir Singh said.

The inspector added that they booked the road roller driver, identified as Gautam Kumar, a resident of Kharar, under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of victim’s friend Sonu- a food delivery boy. The body was handed over to Sandeep’s family after the post-mortem.

Simranjeet Kaur Gill, a lawyer who was an eye witness to the incident, said police personnel reached late to the accident spot and did not make any effort to take the victim to hospital. She alleged that policemen on the spot also tried to help the driver of the road roller escape from the spot.

Denying the allegations, SHO Kulbir Singh said that the police party from the station and a PCR party reached the spot and took the victim to the civil hospital but he had died on the spot.

“It was alleged by some people on the spot that the police personnel refused to carry the body in their vehicle as the vehicle could get dirty with blood, but nobody came forward to lodge the complaint. We initiated an inquiry and if any of the police personnel is found wrong action will be taken against him,” the SHO added.

Man killed in accident; 4 injured in auto-car collision

A 27-year-old man was killed when the two-wheeler he was riding skid at Sector 40/41 dividing road on Sunday night. The incident took place around 12.30am. The deceased was identified as Abhisek Kumar, a resident of Sector 56. Police said Abhisek Kumar was wearing a helmet. He was going towards his house from his workplace at Phase-2 in Industrial Area.

Abhisek was rushed to GMSH-16 and succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination. A police officer said, “We thoroughly inspected the accident spot and found no trace of collision. The scooterist skid when he lost his balance on his Activa scooter. An inquest proceeding was initiated.” A DDR under Section 174 of CrPC was registered at Sector 39 police station.

Meanwhile, four persons including a two-month-old child riding in an autorickshaw were injured after the auto was hit by a speeding car at Sector 2/3/10/11 roundabout on October 19. The child, Rishab, who was in lap of his mother, flung out of the auto and fell on the road. He received severe head injuries and is admitted at PGI. His parents Shiv Karan Singh and Radha along with auto driver, Rameshwar, received minor injuries. They were discharged from GMSH-16.

The family is from Nayagaon. Police said the speeding car was being driven by Vikram Singh of district Jind. He was arrested and bailed out. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.