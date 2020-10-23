Chandigarh: Man in mask walks away with bag with Rs 3.50 lakh from wedding function

A video grab of the man with the stolen bag .

An unidentified man allegedly stole a bag, containing Rs 3.50 lakh, two cell phones, diamond jewelry and other valuables, from the bride’s mother at a wedding function at Hotel Sunbeam in Sector 22 Thursday. The bag also contained several shagun envelopes. The accused was allegedly dressed in an orange colour shirt, black trousers and wore a black coloured mask. He was captured in the video recording of the event.

The suspect had entered the marriage venue in the disguise of a guest. Police registered a case and started an investigation.

The victim, Usha Sharma, a resident of PGI Society in Sector 49, reported to the police that the incident took place during the wedding function of her daughter at Hotel Sunbeam, Sector 22, on Thursday. At around 2.30 pm, she had realised that her bag was missing, following which enquired from her relatives and searched the venue, but did not find the bag. Subsequently, the local police were informed.

A police party from PP 22 had rushed to the spot. Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar procured the video clip of a suspect from the cameraman who was hired for the videography of the event. The procured video footage of the function showed that the bride’s mother was on stage along with the bride and groom, when the suspect also came on the stage and within moments picked the bag and left the venue. He was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the entrance of the hotel as well. Police have circulated the footage and photos at railway stations, bus stands and to the neighbouring states’ police. A case was registered at PS 17.

