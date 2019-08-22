Chandigarh: Man held guilty of kidnapping, raping minor

The district court of Chandigarh on Wednesday held a native of Bihar guilty for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old minor girl in 2018. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 26.

The convict, Dharam Kumar (22), was held guilty by the Court of ADJ Poonam R Joshi.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to September 28, 2018, when the accused was booked on the complaint of the victim’s father, who had stated to the police that he and his wife were away from home during the day. When they reached home, their minor daughter was not at home. They had approached the police after looking for her till late night but to no avail. In the complaint they also apprehended that their daughter might have been kidnapped by the accused who lived in their area. Dharam had been threatening to kidnap the girl on the pretext of getting married. The police during investigation arrested Dharam Kumar and recovered the minor from his custody from Bihar on October 6, 2018. After a medical examination, it was found that the girl had been raped.

The police then registered a case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366(Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (2) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated. However, the court, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, held the accused guilty.