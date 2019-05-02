Chandigarh: Man held for running hospital without valid degrees, conducting sex determination tests

Police arrested a person who was allegedly running a hospital in Mullanpur Garibdas without having a valid medical degree certificate and also for conducting sex determination tests. The accused, identified as Rampal, was arrested after a health department team along with Mullanpur Garibdas police raided the hospital on Tuesday.

A team led by Mullanpur Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr. Saloni Goyal raided Saini Hospital which was being operated from Mullanpur Garibdas police station by one Rampal.

A police officer told Chandigarh Newsline that the health department received information that Rampal was selling intoxicants at his hospital following which the raid was conducted. But during the raid it was found that Rampal was also doing sex determination tests, the officer said.

The raiding teams also seized the medicines and other medical equipment from the hospital. “There was no safety measures for the patients. The accused was using the medicines for the abortions. We have initiated an inquiry. We are yet to find out that from how long the accused was carrying out the illegal activities,” said a police officer.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC and Section 15 of the IMC Act was registered against the accused.