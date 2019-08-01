Chandigarh: Man gets five years in jail for sexually assaulting 8-year-old daughter

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh, on Wednesday, sentenced a 37-year-old man to five years in prison for sexually assaulting his 8-year-old daughter last year.

The convict has been sentenced to imprisonment under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) by the Court of ADJ Poonam R Joshi. The court also fined him Rs 55,000.

The court’s order states, “Punishment must be such that it must act as a deterrent so as to protect the society from being subjected from such offences as such incidents are on rise. The accused is none else but father of the victim. He has not spared his own daughter. He has kept an evil eye on none else but his own daughter whom he is bound to protect from the entire world. With such like offences the society is moving towards the worst trend which needs to be curbed.”