Chandigarh: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping daughter, case decided in six months

THE ADDITIONAL District and Sessions Judge of Special Women and Child Court, Poonam R Joshi, on Thursday sentenced a 33-year-old man to 20-year imprisonment for raping his 7-year-old daughter and injuring his 8-year-old boy.

The convict who works as a labourer was sentenced to 20-year-imprisonment under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, two-year imprisonment under section 506 of the IPC (criminal intimidation) and one-year imprisonment under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. The sentences will run concurrently. The court, which decided the case in six months, also imposed a fine of Rs 1.61 lakh on the convict.

As per the prosecution, an FIR was registered on April 3, 2018, on the complaint of the victim’s mother. As per the FIR, the mother had gone out for work three months ago. One day, the victim’s 8-year-old brother was playing outside, and she (victim) was alone at home. Her father came home and then sexually assaulted her. When the victim was started crying, her brother came to her rescue. But the accused shut the door intentionally putting the boy’s fingers in the door causing injury to him and then threatening him not to disclose anything to anyone. The victim managed to escape to a neighbour’s house by biting her father’s hand.

When the victim’s mother reached home, the victim narrated the incident to her. Anrgy, the mother confronted her husband and told him to mend his ways. However, even after some time, the accused did not change his habits. The mother moved to Panchkula to live with her two children. However, in April, the woman then called the Child Helpline and narrated the incident. The officials of the Legal Services Committee and Child Helpline reached the victim and gave a complaint to the police against the accused. The accused was then arrested by the police.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the police did not make any independent witness in the case, neither the neighbour whose house the victim had escaped to nor the para-legal volunteers of State Legal Services Authority. Apart from this, the victim’s mother had also not given her consent to get the medical examination done of the victim after the case was registered.

However, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the court held the accused guilty.

‘Accused kept an evil eye on his daughter’

ADJ Poonam R Joshi observed in the judgement that “…the accused is none else but the father of victim. He has caused hurt to the boy and kept an evil eye on none else but his own daughter who he is bound to protect from the entire world.

The small children are unsafe in their very own home… the children at the time of identification had broken down and did not even wish to look at their father. Suchlike offences should not be taken lightly and are to be dealt with strictly. The victim who suffers such depravity is bound to carry the scar for her entire life…”