Chandigarh: Man found murdered, colleague detained

A 20-year old employee of Paul Sweets and Dhaba in Sector 27 was apprehended in connection with the murder of his co-worker on Monday. The victim was identified as Arjun Kumar and the suspect was identified as Budhi Lal alias Gullu, a resident of Baltana and a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was found lying dead near the booth market in Sector 27 on Monday morning. The suspect allegedly disposed of victim’s body behind a showroom and covered it with a sheet on Sunday night, according to a CCTV camera footage.

The police also recovered victim Arjun’s missing mobile phone from the possession of suspect Budhi Lal. “We have detained Budhi Lal in connection with the murder. He was seen in the CCTV footage and is being interrogated. We are yet to arrest him. Involvement of more people cannot be ruled out. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained,” said SP (City) Vinit Kumar.

Police said the body was touched with precaution, in view of COVID-19. Special health teams constituted for dealing with cases of patients dying due to COVID-19 were called and the victim’s body was shifted to the GMSH-16 mortuary. The victim had injuries on his head and face.

DSP Chandel said, “The victim appeared to be of around 30-year-old. He was barefoot. We have not found any documents, cell phone, purse and other materials from his clothes. There were blood stains on the spot. The CCTV footage was shown to Anurag, owner of Paul Sweets and Dhaba, who identified the victim and the suspect. We put the cell phone of the victim on surveillance. The phone was active and the tower location was of area near Baltana. We apprehended Budhi Lal and found the victim’s phone in his possession. We are establishing the sequence of events.” A case of murder and destroying evidence was lodged at PS 26.

