Chandigarh: Man found dead in forest near Maloya

A 22-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide in the forest area near Snehlaya in Maloya last night.

His body was found on Sunday afternoon.

The youth was identified as Rahul, a resident of Maloya and was working as a salesman in Meena Bazar, Mohali.

He was at home since March as the showroom was closed due to the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said that Rahul had left his house on Saturday evening, claiming he was going to celebrate his friend’s birthday. Then later in the night, he called his brother, claiming that he was going to take his life. Police said family members along with neighbours of thevictim launched a search for him in the forest area but found his lifeless body only on Sunday. They informed the police about the call last night.

Police have recovered no note from the victim.

“We have not found any foul play in the death. We are trying to trace his friends, including the one whose birthday was celebrated yesterday. The body was found today afternoon. The victim is survived by his parents and an elder brother,” said Additional SHO PS Maloya, Inspector Harminderjit Singh.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Multi Specialty Hospital , Sector 16 (GMSH-16) for a postmortem examination.

A DDR was lodged at the Maloya Police Station.

Man killed as scooter hit by another vehicle

Chandigarh: A 30-YEAR-old motorist died in a hit and run road accident at th Sector 34/35/43/33 roundabout on Saturday night, at around 10.15 pm.

The victim was identified as Ankush Gupta and was working with an IT company in Noida. He was a resident of Sector 40 and was returning from a friend’s house in Sector 20.

Police said the spot inspection suggested that the victim’s Activa scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Broken pieces of a helmet were found on the spot.

Anil Kumar Gupta, the victim’s father, told the police that his son had been in Chandigarh for last couple of weeks. The friend, who Ankush was visiting informed the family that Ankush had left his house around 9.45pm.

A PCR gypsy rushed the injured victim to GMCH-32, where doctors subsequently declared him dead. A case was registered at the Sector 36 Police Station, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

