scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Chandigarh: Man found dead due to suspected drug overdose

Sabbar was a daily wage labourer, who worked as a plumber and attended to complaints on a daily basis. He had not gone to his house since evening and did not answer the phone calls of his wife, brother and father.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 5, 2022 6:13:01 am
drug overdose death chandigarhPolice have not ruled out the possibility of drug overdose behind the death, as a used syringe was found near the body.

A 34-YEAR-OLD man was found dead near Burail, Sector 45, under mysterious circumstances, on Wednesday.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of drug overdose behind the death, as a used syringe was found near the body. The victim,
Sabbar, a resident of Dhanas, is stated to be an addict by his family.

Sabbar was a daily wage labourer, who worked as a plumber and attended to complaints on a daily basis. He had not gone to his house since evening and did not answer the phone calls of his wife, brother and father.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said the victim’s father and brother came to Burail to ascertain his whereabouts, which is when they found his body behind the bushes near village Burail.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
With repo rate hike, RBI has done what’s necessaryPremium
With repo rate hike, RBI has done what’s necessary
UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read today
Invoking Bal Thackeray, Raj claims his Hindutva legacy, BJP guns for UddhavPremium
Invoking Bal Thackeray, Raj claims his Hindutva legacy, BJP guns for Uddhav
More Premium Stories >>

Sabbar used to sit in a shop in Burail. “We have sent his viscera samples for forensic examination to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36. His valuables including cell phone, wallet, etc., were intact in his pockets,” Sub Inspector Sudesh Kumar said.

More from Chandigarh

Sabbar lived with his wife and two daughters, in Dhanas. The two daughters are from his marriage with his first wife, whom he had divorced, earlier. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement