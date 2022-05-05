Chandigarh: Man found dead due to suspected drug overdose

A 34-YEAR-OLD man was found dead near Burail, Sector 45, under mysterious circumstances, on Wednesday.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of drug overdose behind the death, as a used syringe was found near the body. The victim,

Sabbar, a resident of Dhanas, is stated to be an addict by his family.

Sabbar was a daily wage labourer, who worked as a plumber and attended to complaints on a daily basis. He had not gone to his house since evening and did not answer the phone calls of his wife, brother and father.

Police said the victim’s father and brother came to Burail to ascertain his whereabouts, which is when they found his body behind the bushes near village Burail.

Sabbar used to sit in a shop in Burail. “We have sent his viscera samples for forensic examination to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36. His valuables including cell phone, wallet, etc., were intact in his pockets,” Sub Inspector Sudesh Kumar said.

Sabbar lived with his wife and two daughters, in Dhanas. The two daughters are from his marriage with his first wife, whom he had divorced, earlier. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC.