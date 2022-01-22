Chandigarh: Man found dead at home, tested Covid positive

A 54-YEAR-old COVID-19 positive man was found dead at his house in Sector 43 Friday. The positive status of the victim came to light when doctors examined the body at GMSH-16.

As the body was tested positive, the doctors decided not to conduct the postmortem examination of the body. The victim was a government employee with Haryana Irrigation Department. Sources said he was an alcoholic. Police said when he did not respond, his wife called her neighbours and local police. A PCR vehicle rushed him to GMSH-16 where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive.

A source said, “Doctors expressed the apprehension of the victim’s COVID-19 positive status immediately after seeing the body in the emergency ward. Later, a test confirmed the apprehension. As per the rule, the postmortem will not be held.”

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.