Chandigarh: Man escapes unhurt as tree falls

A nearly 50-foot-tall eucalyptus tree standing inside the government college of education campus, fell and smashed through the college boundary wall on Sunday. The tree broke the wall and the shed of a dhobi ghat that shares a part of the college’s boundary.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm. One of the dhobi ghat’s workers, Sikander, heard the crackling of the tree and evacuated the shed in time.

Eyewitnesses reported that the heavy rainfall and strong winds caused the tree to uproot and fall. There are about a dozen eucalyptus trees inside the educational institute.

“We have been urging the college authorities about the threats from these tall and old trees for a long time. Today we have received a huge loss. Most of the trees are posing threats, especially during the rains. One of my workers was under the shed when he heard the cracking of the tree and came outside. He noticed the tree falling and immediately ran away from the spot. Another worker was about the enter the dhobi ghat. He also ran away when he saw the tree. Domestic household items, clothes, tents etc, which were kept under the shed, were also damaged”, Raju Tanwar, a contractor at Dhobi Ghat, said.

Contractor Raju Tanwar was informed by Sikander. Later, a call was made to the police control room. A team from MC’s horticulture department also visited the spot.

Chandigarh has witnessed many casualties due to trees falling on people during rains and storms.

In March 2020, a motorcyclist Rajinder was killed and his pillion rider friend injured when a tree fell on them in Dhanas.

Another auto driver was killed when a eucalyptus tree fell on his stationed autorickshaw during the rains in July 2019.

A man was killed when a bough of a tree fell on him at Sector 10/11 dividing road in June 2018. An elderly couple was injured when a tree fell on their house in Sector 15 during the dust storm in June 2021.