Chandigarh man elected Secretary General of South Asian Basketball Association

The incumbent Secretary General of Basketball Federation of India Chander Mukhi Sharma was on Saturday elected the Secretary General of South Asian Basketball Association (SABA), a FIBA Asia (International Basketball Federation, Asia region) sub zone.

The SABA is a sub zone of FIBA Asia comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and is responsible for development of basketball in the region. East Asia BA, South East Asia BA, Central Asia BA, Gulf BA and West Asia BA are the other sub zones in FIBA Asia, which form the pillars of development of basketball in their respective regions.

The SABA sub zone held its Elective Congress in Bengaluru on Saturday where Sharma was elected unanimously. Sharma has been the BFI Secretary General since 2015.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, “The last eight years or so have been one of great learning experience in setting about a structure and competition system in BFI, most importantly the ongoing INBL.

“It’s time to scale this learning experience and upgrade to try and do similar things in South Asia, which has immense potential for development and promotion of basketball,” he said.

“I thank all my colleagues in BFI, especially BFI President Dr. K Govindaraj for the excellent cooperation and support. I also thank the members of SABA National Federations and the FIBA Asia leadership for the faith reposed in me,” he added.

“Basketball is a team sport. And to achieve any development we need to work as a team. This has been my mantra in BFI and this will be my mantra in SABA,” he said.

BFI President Dr. K Govindaraj congratulated Sharma on his election.

“Sharma has been an asset in BFI and his role in regulating and streamlining systems is for all to see. We are very happy on his election, which is in a manner of speaking a promotion and elevation,” he said.