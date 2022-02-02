Chandigarh: Man dies by suicide, records video of himself moments before, blames no one

February 2, 2022 6:01:55 am
A 22-YEAR-OLD man died by suicide after leaving a video clip on his cell phone blaming no one, at Dadumajra Colony on Monday night. The victim was identified as Abhinav Kumar. He hanged himself in his room. Police said that Abhinav was unemployed and usually stayed at home. His body was discovered by his father in the wee hours on Tuesday. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said that a love-affair could be a reason behind the extreme step.
“We searched Abhinav’s room for a suicide note but found nothing. We checked his cell phone in which a video message was recorded. Apparently, he recorded it moments before taking the extreme step. He expressed his love towards his parents and blamed no one of his step,” a police officer said. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding.
