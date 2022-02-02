Chandigarh: Man dies by suicide, records video of himself moments before, blames no one

A 22-YEAR-OLD man died by suicide after leaving a video clip on his cell phone blaming no one, at Dadumajra Colony on Monday night. The victim was identified as Abhinav Kumar. He hanged himself in his room. Police said that Abhinav was unemployed and usually stayed at home. His body was discovered by his father in the wee hours on Tuesday. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said that a love-affair could be a reason behind the extreme step.