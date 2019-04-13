Chandigarh: Man dies after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning sewerage line on Kurali road

A SANITATION worker died while two became unconscious at Kurali when they inhaled some toxic gases on Friday. The incident happened while the sanitation workers were cleaning a sewerage line on Kurali-Siswan road. Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra marked an inquiry into the incident and asked the Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate to submit the report to her.

The victim was identified as Veeru, 25, a resident of Chandigarh. The other two sanitation workers were identified as Lakhan and Honey Kumar, both residents of Ropar. Kurali Municipal Council officials said that they started the work of cleaning the sewerage line on Kurali-Siswan road.

“The three sanitation workers were working on a contract basis. First, Veeru went inside the manhole and fell unconscious. Lakhan, the other worker, went inside to take Veeru out. He too started feeling uneasy. Then Honey Kumar went inside the manhole. I dropped a rope, following which Honey Kumar helped both Lakhan and Veeru come out of the manhole,” said Ajmer Singh who was also working with the victims.

Veeru was married and had been working with the Kurali MC for the last few months.

Ajmer Singh said that they took the trio to the Kurali civil hospital with the help of some people. The doctors referred Veeru to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he died.

The Estate Officer (EO) of Kurali MC, Gurdeep Singh, said that the sanitation workers had been working for the past around one week and they were doing routine work. EO Gurdeep Singh said that they would inquire into the matter.

However, the people present at the spot said that the sanitation workers were working without any safety gear.