Chandigarh man booked for illegal possession of two Indian parakeets

Both parakeets were placed under the supervision of the department’s veterinary doctor. (File Photo)

Police in Chandigarh have registered a case against a man for allegedly illegally keeping two Indian rose-ringed parakeets at his residence, violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, following a UT Forest and Wildlife Department official’s complaint.

Police said the case was registered against Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 24, at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 9, 39(3)(A) and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The complaint was filed by Jatinder Singh, Range Forest Officer, posted at Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh.

As per the wildlife department officials, they received information from former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Gandhi alerted the department about the alleged illegal captivity of two Indian parakeets by the accused.