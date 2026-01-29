Chandigarh man booked for illegal possession of two Indian parakeets

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhJan 29, 2026 08:57 AM IST
parakeetBoth parakeets were placed under the supervision of the department’s veterinary doctor. (File Photo)
Police in Chandigarh have registered a case against a man for allegedly illegally keeping two Indian rose-ringed parakeets at his residence, violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, following a UT Forest and Wildlife Department official’s complaint.

Police said the case was registered against Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 24, at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 9, 39(3)(A) and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The complaint was filed by Jatinder Singh, Range Forest Officer, posted at Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh.

As per the wildlife department officials, they received information from former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Gandhi alerted the department about the alleged illegal captivity of two Indian parakeets by the accused.

Following this, a team of the wildlife department conducted an inspection of the area on January 24. During the inspection, the team found and rescued the two parakeets confined inside the accused’s house.

Both parakeets were placed under the supervision of the department’s veterinary doctor. Officials said the birds are in a safe environment and their health condition is being closely monitored. Further action regarding their rehabilitation and release will be taken as per established wildlife conservation protocols.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine how the birds were procured and whether any other individuals were involved in the offence.

According to the wildlife department, the Indian rose-ringed parakeet is a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and keeping, capturing or confining the bird without official permission is a punishable offence under the law.

