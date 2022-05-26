scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Chandigarh man attacked with stone dies during treatment

The victim, Kishori, breathed his last on Tuesday night; he was on life support for the past week. He was one of two people attacked by the accused; the second victim, Manoj, had died on the spot.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 26, 2022 5:33:23 am
The incident had taken place near in Sector 38 on May 19.

A man who was severely injured after being attacked with a heavy stone in a public park – died during treatment at PGI. The victim, Kishori, breathed his last on Tuesday night; he was on life support for the past week. He was one of two people attacked by the accused; the second victim, Manoj, had died on the spot.

“The murder accused, Raju, has been already arrested. We will include the death summary of the second victim Kishori in the police investigation. The body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination”, ASP (south-west) Mridul said. Kishori, a ragpicker, was a resident of Maloya; he left behind his wife and children.

More from Chandigarh

The incident had taken place near in Sector 38 on May 19. During the police investigation, Raju had disclosed that he was returning home when Manoj and Kishori met him near the e-Sampark centre, where they had an altercation regarding his rickshaw around 11.30pm. At around 3.30 am, he went to the park where they were sleeping and tried to kill them with a stone.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Calling The ShotsPremium
Delhi Confidential: Calling The Shots
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...Premium
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement