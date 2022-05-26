Chandigarh man attacked with stone dies during treatment

A man who was severely injured after being attacked with a heavy stone in a public park – died during treatment at PGI. The victim, Kishori, breathed his last on Tuesday night; he was on life support for the past week. He was one of two people attacked by the accused; the second victim, Manoj, had died on the spot.

“The murder accused, Raju, has been already arrested. We will include the death summary of the second victim Kishori in the police investigation. The body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination”, ASP (south-west) Mridul said. Kishori, a ragpicker, was a resident of Maloya; he left behind his wife and children.

The incident had taken place near in Sector 38 on May 19. During the police investigation, Raju had disclosed that he was returning home when Manoj and Kishori met him near the e-Sampark centre, where they had an altercation regarding his rickshaw around 11.30pm. At around 3.30 am, he went to the park where they were sleeping and tried to kill them with a stone.