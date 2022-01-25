Chandigarh: Man arrested, wife booked for procuring five SUVs on loan with fake documents

THE UT Police has arrested a man and booked his wife, who has been absconding for the last five years, for procuring five SUVs on loan submitting fake documents to different banks. The accused man was identified as Sarit Kumar Murgai of Zirakpur and his wife as Raj Kumari. Murgai was arrested from Delhi.

The five SUVs — a Fortuner, Tata Safari, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Scorpio and Ritz — were obtained on loan from different banks situated in the Tricity.

Police said the accused couple was first booked and declared proclaimed offender in 2017.

“Accused Sarit Kumar Murgai owned a cloth showroom in Sector 22 before 2017. He suffered losses in the business. In the meantime, he started procuring loan from banks on the pretext of purchasing costly SUVs. He also purchased the SUVs but later sold these SUVs on the basis of fake RCs, insurance etc. He earned huge money through this modus operandi. His wife, Raj Kumari, was the co-applicant with him in some of the loans. Sarit Kumar was arrested from Delhi. His wife will be arrested shortly,” said the Sector 17 SHO, Inspector Om Parkash.

Sources said that during interrogation, Murgai disclosed that he had been committing such crimes since 2012 in the Tricity. It was also found that he had been declared a defaulter by RBI in a case, PNB vs Sarit Kumar Murgai, in which he cheated PNB of Rs 1 crore for establishing a factory at Baddi.

During the course of investigation, it has come to light that he first purchased costly vehicles by taking loan from various banks by submitting false and fabricated documents and thereafter sold those vehicles by preparing fake, forged NOCs of the banks concerned.